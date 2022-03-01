Ukraine: Eastbourne councillor calls for town to help refugees

An Eastbourne councillor has called on the council to help refugees who flee Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict.

On Monday, February 28, Josh Babarinde OBE posted a letter to Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) chief executive Robert Cottrill on social media.

The Liberal Democrat councillor said, “As an outward-looking town with humanity, justice and fairness at our heart, Eastbourne has a proud record of standing up for what is right.

“In light of President Putin’s devastating invasion of Ukraine, it’s critical that we play our part in showing support for Ukraine as a local council.”

Mr Babarinde said he is urging EBC to take steps to ‘stand with the people of Ukraine’.

The councillor said, “EBC must stand ready to help refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine for their lives.

“Incidentally, the government must first step up on this front and take its humanitarian responsibilities to the people of Ukraine seriously.”

Mr Babarinde also addressed ‘Russian State Opera’ shows that were set to take place in the Congress Theatre and called for them to be cancelled.

The councillor has also encouraged the council to carry out a sign of solidarity.

Mr Babarinde said, “It would be a strong symbol of solidarity with the people of Ukraine if EBC was to illuminate the town hall clock in the colours of the Ukrainian flag for all to see.

“Further statements of support could include raising the Ukrainian flag above the town hall and other council-run buildings.”

Council leader David Tutt has since confirmed that a Ukrainian flag will be flown over town hall.

Cllr Tutt said, “Here in Eastbourne we seek to join together with others in the western world in demonstrating our solidarity with the Ukraine.

“As a mark of that solidarity we will be flying the Ukrainian flag over the town hall and are ready to play our part in supporting the refugee programme being coordinated by the UK Government.”

An EBC spokesperson said, “Last week the Congress Theatre management discussed the visit of the ‘Russian State’ opera and ‘Russian State’ ballet to Eastbourne.

“It was agreed that staging the productions was out of the question.

“The Russian invasion has shocked and appalled us all and we must do what we can to show our solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

“All those who have seats booked will receive a full refund.