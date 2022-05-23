Eastbourne youngsters 'so inspired' by foodbank visit

Children from 2nd Willingdon Beaver Scouts were invited to visit Eastbourne Foodbank following their recent foodbank shopping spree where the children spent their own pocket money buying food and supplies for the charity.

A spokesperson for the group said the children were ‘so inspired by the visit that they went on to purchase more items’.

Willingdon Beaver Scout colony proud to support Eastbourne Foodbank

Beaver colony leader Paula Reed said, “We were all saddened to see so many empty crates and our Beavers wanted to help. Where possible we like to show our children that their actions really can make a difference to the community they live in, so we arranged to collect some more of these items in the following week.”

Eastbourne Foodbank supports more than 7,000 local children living in poverty.

To learn more about supporting Eastbourne Foodbank visit www.eastbourne.foodbank.org.uk and to discover more about 2nd Willingdon Beaver Scouts visit www.eastsussexscouts.org.uk.

