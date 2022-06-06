Eastbourne YouTuber climbs Mount Everest

Fitness trainer Rebecca Smith, who attended St John’s Meads Primary School, Cavendish School and St Bede’s, reached the top of Mount Everest at her first attempt on Sunday, May 15.

The YouTuber, who has more than two million social media followers, said she decided to take on the challenge to inspire others to ‘find their Everest’ by tackling opportunities head on.

Miss Smith, who is known as Rebecca-Louise on YouTube, said, “Knowing that I stood on top of the world still feels super surreal and even looking back at the videos it doesn’t even feel like it’s me that was there.

Rebecca Smith at the top of Mount Everest

“I just try to live every single moment and to enjoy it. Standing on top of the world seeing the sunrise was like nothing I was ever going to experience again.

"It wasn’t just about making it to the summit, it was the whole journey. The four weeks from landing in Kathmandu to finally standing on top of the world was more about the journey than the destination. I kept telling myself that every step counts and every step was taking me closer to the summit.”

A camera crew captured Miss Smith’s journey as she aims to make a 'raw and honest' documentary about her experience.

Miss Smith, 34, is currently in the process of sourcing a TV deal to share her Everest documentary.