Eastbourne YouTuber speaks to local school children about Mount Everest journey

An Eastbourne YouTuber has spoken to a class of local school children about being the 51st woman to reach of summit of Mount Everest.

The year threes at Shinewater Primary School had the opportunity to chat with Rebecca-Louise Smith over Zoom, as she was in America.

Teacher Lily Costello said: “This term year three have been learning and researching about mountain ranges and inspirational explorers who have conquered them. From their research they discovered that Eastbourne had its very own mountaineer Rebecca-Louise.

Rebecca-Louise speaking to students at Shinewater Primary School

"The children were in awe of her story and achievements. The children loved seeing the clothing that she wore and the equipment she used. The children had the opportunity to ask Rebecca-Louise questions such as 'how did she feel when she reached the summit?', 'did she see any animals on her journey?' and 'what was the main reason for climbing Mount Everest?'

"The children were most inspired by her infectious, positive attitude to all challenges she faces and the desire to dream big and to never give up on their goals. The children are now following and quoting her personal mantra ‘where focus goes, energy flows’.”

The YouTuber, who has more than two million social media followers, had previously said she decided to take on the challenge to inspire others to ‘find their Everest’ and tackle opportunities head on.

