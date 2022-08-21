The free four-day airshow opened on Thursday (August 18) at 12pm and will run until Sunday night (August 21) with a closing firework display at 9pm.

The airshow will feature more than 50 displays, military exhibitions, simulators, and plenty of food and drink options. There was also children’s entertainment and live music on Friday and Saturday.

Sergeant Tom Fuller is the project officer for the RAF village which includes 14 stands to show off a variety of roles and sides to the air force.

He said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to be doing shows like this again. It’s all about positivity, speaking to the public, and showing them how great the air force is.”

