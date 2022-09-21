Eastbourne’s Seafront Soapbox Race returns this weekend

The event, sponsored by Hailsham BMW, returns on Sunday, September 25, in Dukes Drive and will see teams take to the course in their specially made soapboxes to race against each other along the seafront to the finish line at Helen Garden.

Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) said participants will have to negotiate ramps, chicanes and hay bales along the way.

Many businesses and organisations have signed up to take part in the event, which is free for spectators.

Eastbourne sign company, Signtek, is one of the first to reveal its racing design, with the team building a soapbox based on the famous DeLorean time machine from Back to the Future.

The team will be racing under the pseudonym The Starlighters – in homage to the band of the same name in the 80s film.

Environment First, which is racing for charity, has two entries this year – an original baby dustcart named Lambo1 and the second is a new creation which is being kept under wraps.

Last year the team entered and raised almost £3,000 for St Wilfrid’s Hospice, and this year the team is once again raising money for the local hospice.

An EBC spokesperson said: “The Seafront Soapbox Race is such great fun and it is wonderful to hear people are busy building their contraptions.

“It’s a good day out for participants and those watching as spectators enjoy seeing these wacky creations as they hilariously whizz around corners with the hope of staying in one piece until they reach the finish line. This is a free to watch event and the day is sure to be a great spectacle.”

Soapboxes will be on display in the pits area at Helen Garden after each race, along with food and drink outlets and a bar.

The spokesperson added: “Spectators can watch along either side of the Dukes Drive race route, as well as catching all the action on one of two big screens in Helen Garden and on the last bend of the race route.”

Trophy presentations include wackiest soapbox creation and fastest soapbox – which will be presented after the end of the last race.