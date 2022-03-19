Families with children aged three to 11 years are invited to two Easter out and about mornings, the first one taking place on Wednesday, April 13 from 10am until 12pm.

The event will take place at Mewsbrook Park where children can embark on a bunny hunting mission for which they will receive a reward.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can also expect Freedom Leisure to be bring plenty of outdoor games including a bouncy castle where children hop until they drop, a family magic show from Nick Clark and enjoying what Mewsbrook Park has to offer including its popular café, wildlife and playground.

Children aged three to 11 are invited to Mewsbrook Park in Littlehampton on Wednesday, April 13, from 10am to 12pm, for eggsciting free fun, organised by Littlehampton Town Council. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Refreshments are available at the Mewsbrook Park Café. SUS-220316-094949003

The Easter fun doesn’t stop there, with the second out and about morning taking place on Wednesday, April 20 from 10am until 12pm at Southfields Park.

Councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper, chair of the community resources committee, said: “Our popular Easter sessions are great fun.

“They are all free and encourage families to enjoy a fun morning exploring our beautiful parks. There is even a prize for all those that find all the bunnies.”

Littlehampton Town Council has said to note there are no toilets and limited parking at Southfields Park, and children must be accompanied by an adult at all sessions.

For more information you can contact the town council on 01903 732063 or go to the Visit Littlehampton website.