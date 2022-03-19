Emsworth resident receives British Empire Medal

The ceremony, which also took place in Emsworth, saw Mrs Dorothy Bone given the British Empire Medal Civil by the HM Lord-Lieutenent of Hampshire Esq, on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen for Mrs Bone’s voluntary serviced to the community in Emsworth.
For more than 30 years Mrs Bone has been a volunteer for the Emsworth Maritime & Historical Trust and the Emsworth Stroke Club.
