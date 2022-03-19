Emsworth resident receives British Empire Medal

At a cremony on Wednesday (March 16) an Emsworth resident was awarded a British Empire Medal.

By Sam Pole
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 12:04 pm

The ceremony, which also took place in Emsworth, saw Mrs Dorothy Bone given the British Empire Medal Civil by the HM Lord-Lieutenent of Hampshire Esq, on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen for Mrs Bone’s voluntary serviced to the community in Emsworth.

For more than 30 years Mrs Bone has been a volunteer for the Emsworth Maritime & Historical Trust and the Emsworth Stroke Club.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Hunston residents come together for Ukraine donations

Have you read?... Chichester named as one of the most breastfeeding-friendly cities in UK

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

EmsworthSussexFacebookTwitter