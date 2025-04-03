Engagement event is a chance to learn more about Bognor Regis Arcade works

The Arcade, in Bognor Regis.

An engagement event hosted by Arun District Council is a chance to learn more about rejuvenation works taking place at Bognor Regis Arcade, a spokesperson has said.

Set to take place at Unit 6 of The Arcade on Thursday, April 10, the event will run from 2pm to 6pm, and is designed to give residents and local businesses a chance to learn more about the council’s plans for the area.

Councillor Martin Lury, Leader of Arun District Council, said: "Our exciting plans for The Arcade are another mark of our commitment to regenerate Bognor Regis. Subject to planning permission being granted, these plans could come forward quickly, complementing the new Alexandra Theatre, Premier Inn hotel and Esplanade improvements, all of which are currently under construction.”

The regeneration plans comprise the complete refurbishment and extension of The Arcade’s upper floors, which are currently vacant, as well as the creation of around 35 character town centre apartments. But the council says there is also potential for additional ground floor shops and external public space, the council has said.

The council hopes that rejuvenating The Arcade will ‘directly benefit’ shops and services in the long-term by creating additional footfall. This, they say, should inspire extra spending in The Arcade’s shops, restaurants and wider adjacent areas, all while contributing to the growth of the town’s evening economy.

For more information on Arun District Council's plans, please visit the website at regisrejuvenation.co.uk. Alternatively, feel free to get in touch via email at [email protected] or call 0800 080 3178.