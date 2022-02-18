Eridge train station celebrates completion of £1.8 million accessibility improvements

The £1.9 project saw a lift, ramp, and other improvements delivered by Network Rail and BAM Nuttall on behalf of the Department for Transport’s Access for All fund.

It follows a series of projects to improve the station, including a new £1.8 million footbridge, £500,000 canopy and platform refurbishments, and other heritage-style improvements, including a waiting room and a traditional name board.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rail minister Wendy Morton said: “Eridge is a beautiful example of what a village station can bring to its local community. We’ve invested £1.9 million from the Access for All programme to improve accessibility to this Victorian station, ensuring that it can enjoyed by everyone – a central mission of our landmark Plan for Rail.”

The £1.9 project saw a lift, ramp, and other improvements delivered by Network Rail and BAM Nuttall on behalf of the Department for Transport’s Access for All fund.

MP for Wealden Nusrat Ghani said: “It was a pleasure welcoming the Minister to Wealden to celebrate the opening of the newly refurbished Eridge station. Train travel is a key form of transport for Wealden residents, and I am delighted to have secured this multi-million-pound funding to ensure that Eridge station is fully step free, accessible to all Wealden commuters and fit for the future.

"Thank you to all the contractors and volunteers involved in delivering this project for Eridge. It is fantastic that Wealden train stations are benefiting from this major investment programme, and I look forward to seeing similar works completed at Crowborough station later this year.”

A variety of improvements have been made to Eridge station by railway industry and local partners. The Railway Heritage Trust donated £30,000 and design advice for the waiting room on platform 1.