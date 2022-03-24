Giuseppe Saronni and Mandy Bishop (née Jones) will be guests of honour at Eroica Britannia in August, the first time the cycling festival has been hosted in Sussex.

This year marks 40 years since their victories in the 1982 UCI Road World Championships, which were held at Goodwood.

Giuseppe Saronni wins the 1982 World Cycling Championships at Goodwood. Photo: Graham Watson.

Mandy said: “I’m so excited to be returning to Goodwood 40 years after winning the world championships in Sussex.

“The bike I rode back in 1982 is being restored, and I’m looking forward to riding it on the Motor Circuit and the South Downs!”

In the women’s race, Mandy escaped from the field to win solo, ten seconds ahead of her nearest rival.

Aged just 20 at the time of her world championship victory, she followed up her success with fourth place the following year.

Mandy Jones wins the 1982 World Cycling Championships at Goodwood. Photo: Graham Watson.

After her racing career, she went on to run a bike shop in Oldham with her husband, and was inducted into the British Cycling Hall of Fame in 2009.

Giuseppe won the 171-mile men’s race with a fearsome sprint finish, dubbed ‘La Fucilata di Goodwood’ (the gunshot of Goodwood).

In a glittering career, Saronni won the Giro d’Italia twice on his way to 193 professional victories.

Now 64 years old, the Italian has continued to be associated with professional cycling, and is an adviser to the UAE Emirates World Tour team.

The Duke of Richmond said: “We’re delighted to have Mandy Bishop and Beppe Saronni as our guests at the first Eroica Britannia at Goodwood.

“I remember watching the world championships all those years ago, and look forward to welcoming them back to the scene of their great triumphs.”

Tickets for both the Eroica Britannia festival and the Classic Rides on the Sunday are available now, where participants will be able to retrace the same roads the UCI heroes covered.

There is also a packed programme of rides and races on the Motor Circuit on the Saturday, as well as food and drink, music, and entertainment for the whole family over the entire weekend.

Savings to be made on tickets bought before April 1

Anyone planning to attend Eroica Britannia this summer has the opportunity to save on tickets when bought by March 31.

This year’s event qualifies for the UK Government’s ‘creative industry tax relief’, with a reduced VAT rate of 12.5 per cent until March 31.

Goodwood is passing this saving on to our customers, which will apply to a number of entry products.

Ticket prices will remain at the reduced VAT rate until the end of March, when it will return to the full rate of 20 per cent from April 1.

Eroica Britannia takes place on August 6-7 – visit www.goodwood.com to book tickets.