Expect delays on trains between Eastbourne and Lewes as engineering works run over, Southern Railway says
“Where possible, we advise you to delay your journey until 06.30 on routes that run between Eastbourne and London Victoria/Brighton via Lewes,” a spokesperson for Southern Rail told customers on X, formerly Twitter, earlier this morning.
"Your journey time will be significantly extended whilst on-site engineers work hard to rectify the faults on the ground.
"If you are travelling from/towards the direction of Eastbourne, your journey will take approximately 45 minutes longer then usual and you may want to use an alternative route.”
Tickets are being accepted on a range of additional services – including the Southeastern between Hastings and London, the London Underground and several bus routes – in order to keep passengers on the move this morning.
As of 6.36am, all lines in the area opened and trains started moving throughout the area, but passengers have been warned to allow an additional 20 minutes for their journeys while staff work to catch up.
"We're working to recover the timetable following this mornings engineering works not finishing on time,” they added later. “Ad-hoc alterations to services are possible, meaning services may not stop at their usual stations, so make sure to check your journey.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.