The Change is Now Tour will arrive in the East Sussex town on Saturday, October 22, for a day of music, street theatre, talks and discussion.

The group’s nationwide bus tour, which kicked off on September 20, aims to get communities talking about the cost of living and climate crises.

Helen Frederick, from Extinction Rebellion Lewes, said: “The climate crisis and the cost of living crisis are parts of the same problem. Energy companies and lobbyists get rich from destroying our world while the rest of us are forced to pay for it.

The Change is Now tour follows a ‘weekend of resistance’ on October 14-16, which saw thousands of activists occupy the streets of Whitehall to demand government action on the climate and ecological emergencies.

"Politics is broken and out of the control of ordinary people. The situation is urgent but we need to get together and listen to each other. So, we’re travelling the UK and talking and listening about how we can upgrade politics together to bring about the change we need.”

As well as a series of seafront talks, family-friendly activities and entertainment, the event will include a 3pm People’s Assembly at the SEA Climate Hub in Clinton Place.

Seaford is one of over 60 towns and cities on Extinction Rebellion’s tour line-up and the event is open for anyone to attend.

A spokesperson from Seaford Environmental Alliance said: “We’re excited to welcome Extinction Rebellion for the day. More and more people are visiting our Climate Hub very concerned about the cost of energy, food and our dependence on oil and gas.

"They’re losing faith in the system. This will be a great chance for our community to explore this more deeply together.”

Extinction Rebellion says it is an international movement that uses non-violent civil disobedience in an attempt to halt mass extinction and minimise the risk of social collapse.

Extinction Rebellion is currently partnering with other groups and gearing up for a large-scale London protest in April.

