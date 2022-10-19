Lewes shoppers to have opportunity to donate local currency to food bank users this Christmas

The Lewes Pound has set up a Donate-a-Drink scheme after noticing donations had dropped off in recent times.

Customers at Cheese Please, Depot, the Patisserie and Seasons and Harveys can now add £3 to their bill, which is given out as as envelopes of Lewes Pounds to clients of the the district’s food banks.

Susan from the Lewes Pound said: “If you would like to help make Christmas a bit brighter for food bank clients please go to our Just Giving page and be as generous as you can.

"Or you can still, of course Donate-a-Drink when you visit the businesses above. Every donation would be so much appreciated.”

The Lewes Pound is a local currency which aims to build economic resilience and sustainability by supporting local businesses and producers, reducing the area’s carbon footprint and encouraging employment.

One Lewes Pound is worth one Pound Sterling and is seen by the Bank of England as a shopping voucher.

The organisation has traditionally provided envelopes of pounds for those that use food banks, but admits it is struggling to provide them in the run-up to this Christmas.

Susan said: “Of course lots of people are having to economise, but, even so, we know there are still many Lewes residents who want to share their good fortune with others and help make Lewes a fairer and stronger community.

"Food banks can provide the basics, but there is more to life than survival and we know just how much it means to their clients when they can take their family to the cinema, have a coffee out, or just buy good quality food from local businesses.

"One recipient of Lewes Pounds said that for the first time ever she was able to go into Bags of Books and buy books for her grandchildren. It’s a win-win really, food bank clients get some pleasure and control and they in turn put more money into local businesses.”

Shoppers in the town can ask for Lewes Pounds in their change and can buy Lewes Pounds at The Lewes Pound Issuing Points:

