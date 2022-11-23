A lasting heartfelt family tribute is being paid to a Horsham woman who died after contracting Covid.

Brenda Walker died at East Surrey Hospital in 2020 but now her daughter Lynette Coates and son Clive Walker have come up with a way of making sure their mother’s voice is heard forever.

“Mum died during the Covid pandemic and we discovered her memoirs and poetry when we were clearing her house,” said Clive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We decided to publish it all in one book under mum’s own name as she always wanted her poems read," added Lynette.

Lynette Coates and her brother Clive Walker have had a book written by their late mum published as a lasting memory to her after she died of Covid. Pic S Robards SR2211231

Advertisement Hide Ad

And writing poetry runs in the family – while Brenda, who was 88, was in hospital Lynette was not allowed to visit her because of coronavirus restrictions. “I was unable to say goodbye and hold her hand so I wrote her a poem instead,” she said.

And now Brenda’s own memoirs and poems – Mother Hen: A Child of the Thirties – have been published, thanks to Lynette and Clive, and the book will be available on Amazon from December 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon says: “This heart-warming memoir and collection of poetry written by Brenda Walker has been published posthumously by two of her children …

"Lynette knew that her mother loved writing poetry, but finding her memories was particularly precious and something to cherish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brenda Walker: She died of Covid during the pandemic and her daughter Lynette Coates and son Clive Walker later found poetry and memoirs she wrote which have now been published in a book as a lasting tribute to her

“Included are more than 30 of Brenda's delightful and previously unpublished poems. Portraying people and life's events, from the everyday to the extraordinary, her poetic observations will strike an emotional chord, and make you smile, laugh and reflect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Illustrated throughout with family photographs, this heartfelt tribute celebrates the life of a dearly loved mother and nana whose joyful spirit shines on.”

Brenda, who belonged to a number of groups in Horsham, was being treated for cancer and suffered dementia before contracting Covid. Now for every one of her books sold, £1 will be donated to a dementia charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Knowing that mum could remember her childhood memories and that dementia did not take that away from her means so much with regards this book,” said Lynette.

She said that she and her brother might now finally have closure for losing their mum to Covid. “We have solace in knowing her memories carry on in words in her own book.”

Advertisement Hide Ad