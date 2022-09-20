Farewell to a Horsham 'legend'

Jim Hills. Photo by Derek Martin

Jim Hills – who made a huge impact on the lives of many people – died on August 18, aged 86.

Jim was leader of Horsham Boys Club, which later became Horsham Youth Club – and ended up being the biggest in the country.

He led an extraordinary life. After leaving school at 16 he trained as a physical training instructor in the Army and then did his national service.

He was appointed youth leader at Horsham Boys Club in 1958 and coached a range of sports including boxing, judo, weightlifting and football to young people. He also founded the Horsham Olympic Football Club.

It was while running the Boys Club that he became known as a legend – Horsham Boys Club was the place everyone wanted to go.

He married Inge, a German girl just four months after first meeting her while playing tennis, and went on to share 36 happy years with her before she sadly died.

Jim also served as a magistrate at Horsham Magistrates’ Court for more than 20 years, eventually becoming chairman of the Juvenile Court.

He had also launched a sports equipment shop in Billingshurst – Jim Hills Sports – where he built up a strong following over more than 40 years from across the district and beyond.

From there, Jim went on to run Jim Hills Sports Warehouse in Coolham – and was still working past his 80th birthday.

He even continued working at the store during six months of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer.

In later years, Jim listed his favourite hobby as watching his daughter Debbie and later grandaughter Mantha compete in showjumping.

Jim died in west Wales where he had moved with Debbie and her partner Phill in 2021.

“He loved it here,” said Debbie. “We are in the countryside where he spent his time watching me and grandaughter Mantha ride and jump our horses, playing and feeding the pet sheep and also learning about all the wild birds that came into his garden.”