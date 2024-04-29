Fascinating history of Hastings Jack in the Green

Here local historian Steve Peak explores the origins of the tradition. He writes: Jack in the Green celebrations will be taking place next weekend (May 3-6). But who is this eco-friendly figure, covered in leaves, who will emerge with his drum-banging Bogiemen from the Fishermen’s Museum at 10.15 on Monday?

Beneath it all, Jack is a wooden frame covered in netting onto which many leaves are put. On his head is a crown, with flowers hanging down, and inside is the hefty man who has to carry and steer Jack on the long walk up onto the West Hill.

Nationally, Jack in the Green appears to have been born in the mid or late 18th century, evolving from the many historical celebrations of May Day. The 1st of May was, among many other things, the annual holiday of the chimney sweeps, who became synonymous with Jack in the Green in the 19th century. But Jack’s over-exuberant parades displeased the late Victorian moralisers, including those in Hastings, and by the end of the 19th century Jack had largely disappeared.

But a slow revival of Jack began in the 1950s, and by the 1970s several local special groups had been formed around the country. In Hastings, he was brought back to life in 1983 by local teacher Keith Leech, who still today manages what is considered one of Britain’s biggest and best Jack in the Green celebrations. Keith was also the leading restorer of the town’s annual November 5 bonfire night festivities.

Jack is linked with the ancient tradition of the Green Man, whose foliage-covered face is found in many forms throughout history. He can often be seen carved in wood or stone in medieval churches and cathedrals, part of the structure of these important buildings. It is possible that he was a bridge between the new beliefs of Christianity and the Pagan beliefs it replaced.

Another celebration next weekend is the traditional Morris dancing, an English folk dance first recorded in the 15th century. Several groups of people in costumes and with bells round their ankles will start banging sticks over their heads in tune with a drummer at midday on Saturday.

On Sunday May 12 the 91st May Queen will be crowned in Alexandra Park, with a spectacular display of Maypole and Morris dancing, Punch & Judy and many other festivities. The white-wearing young May Queen is meant to be a personification of the May Day holiday, the springtime and the growing season.

Have you read? Hastings gets ready for the annual May bank holiday biker invasion

1 . Jack in the Green in London in 1865.jpg Jack in the Green in London in 1865 Photo: supplied

2 . 1883 London.jpg 1883 London Jack in the Green Photo: supplied

3 . May dancing in Kings Road in the 1890s..JPG May dancing in Kings Road in the 1890s. Photo: supplied