Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bellway Homes are seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to build the new properties on a former mushroom farm in Thakeham.

But nearby residents fear the development will endanger rare Black Redstarts which have been nesting in the area for more than two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RSPB says that there are fewer than 100 breeding pairs of Black Redstart in the UK and the bird is on the Red List of Birds of Conservation Concern.

Rare B;lack Redstarts are nesting on land where developers Bellway Homes want to build 247 new homes

The bird is a small Robin-sized bird that has adapted to live at urban centres. Its name comes from the plumage of the male, which is grey-black in colour with a red tail.

Thakeham resident Nina Stevens says that she has regularly spotted both male and female Black Redstarts near her home. “They spend a lot of time all year round on the land and buildings behind my garden which is now Bellway land.”

But she fears that the new development, if it goes ahead, could threaten the birds’ future. And another resident added: “I am very concerned about the rare red-listed Black Redstart birds that are breeding on the site. The houses are going to be built on top of where they currently nest.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, scores of other residents have lodged objections with the council to Bellway’s plans. They say the 247 homes would amount to an over-development of the site and that there is insufficient infrastructure to cope with the expansion. There are also concerns about an increase in traffic in the village.

Rare Black Redstarts are nesting on land in Thakeham where Bellway Homes want to build 247 new homes

One said: “We do not have the infrastructure to allow this many new houses. The roads cannot cope, the schools are already over subscribed.”

In a statement to the council, Bellway says that the development is planned to complement a recently-built residential development to the south east of the mushroom farm site called Abingworth Meadows.