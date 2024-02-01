BREAKING

Fears plans for 247 homes in Sussex village could threaten rare birds

Concerns are being raised that plans to build 247 new homes on land in a South Downs village could threaten the future of rare birds in the area.
By Sarah Page
Published 1st Feb 2024, 16:47 GMT
Bellway Homes are seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to build the new properties on a former mushroom farm in Thakeham.

But nearby residents fear the development will endanger rare Black Redstarts which have been nesting in the area for more than two years.

The RSPB says that there are fewer than 100 breeding pairs of Black Redstart in the UK and the bird is on the Red List of Birds of Conservation Concern.

Rare B;lack Redstarts are nesting on land where developers Bellway Homes want to build 247 new homes

The bird is a small Robin-sized bird that has adapted to live at urban centres. Its name comes from the plumage of the male, which is grey-black in colour with a red tail.

Thakeham resident Nina Stevens says that she has regularly spotted both male and female Black Redstarts near her home. “They spend a lot of time all year round on the land and buildings behind my garden which is now Bellway land.”

But she fears that the new development, if it goes ahead, could threaten the birds’ future. And another resident added: “I am very concerned about the rare red-listed Black Redstart birds that are breeding on the site. The houses are going to be built on top of where they currently nest.”

Meanwhile, scores of other residents have lodged objections with the council to Bellway’s plans. They say the 247 homes would amount to an over-development of the site and that there is insufficient infrastructure to cope with the expansion. There are also concerns about an increase in traffic in the village.

Rare Black Redstarts are nesting on land in Thakeham where Bellway Homes want to build 247 new homes

One said: “We do not have the infrastructure to allow this many new houses. The roads cannot cope, the schools are already over subscribed.”

In a statement to the council, Bellway says that the development is planned to complement a recently-built residential development to the south east of the mushroom farm site called Abingworth Meadows.

The developers say that development – which is still under construction – includes a village hall, shop, doctor’s surgery, pre-school, workshops and sports pitches. However residents say that no GP surgery or workshops have yet been built there.

