Felpham Community College do a huge donation drive for Bognor Foodbank
Following this, the Student Council promoted a school-wide donation drive for the Foodbank across year groups and including staff.
Daniel Summers, Assistant Headteacher at Felpham Community College commented: It has been great to see how many items we managed to get donated from the FCC school community - from dog food to Christmas biscuits!
"We sorted it all out into categories at school and then delivered it to the Foodbank on the 7th December.
"We only just managed to fit it all into the school mini bus with the students.
"Our Student Counicl really enjoyed getting involved and we want to do it again even bigger and better next year!"