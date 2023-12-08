Felpham Community College do a huge donation drive for Bognor Foodbank

At the beginning of November, a group of the FCC Student Council visited Bognor Foodbank, to find out first hand how it operates.

FCC Student Council Visit Bognor Foodbank

Following this, the Student Council promoted a school-wide donation drive for the Foodbank across year groups and including staff.

Daniel Summers, Assistant Headteacher at Felpham Community College commented: It has been great to see how many items we managed to get donated from the FCC school community - from dog food to Christmas biscuits!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We sorted it all out into categories at school and then delivered it to the Foodbank on the 7th December.

"We only just managed to fit it all into the school mini bus with the students.