Film company seeks extras for new film being made in Horsham

Fact Not Fiction Films say they are seeking the extras for a scene in a film called Eve Groves which is being shot in central Horsham on Friday July 22.

The film aims to raise awareness of breast cancer and the scene involving the extras sees a person giving a public talk about chemicals and their potential impact on health and the environment.

The film itself tells the story of a young girl seeking to bring sunchine into her mother’s life as she fights lobular breast cancer.

Volunteer extras are needed for a new film being made in Horsham

As well as raising awareness of the particular type of cancer, the film also aims to highlight the difficulties of diagnosis and the urgent need for more research and better screening.

Fact Not Fiction Films, established in 2006, is a multi award-winning film and documentary production company which has produced more than 30 documentaries and films as well as numerous corporate promo films.

The company specialises in aviation related projects and short films exploring matters of significant public interest.

It says its mission “has always been to produce captivating and compelling films that highlight key issues and make a difference in society.”

Its latest documentary ‘American 965’ was a 2022 Academy Award contender.

Three previous short films ‘Ellston Bay’, ‘Missing a Note’ and ‘Finding Wilson’ have all been screened in UK cinemas.

'Missing a Note' was a 2020 Academy Award contender and 'Finding Wilson' is to be submitted for consideration for 2023.