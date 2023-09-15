Filming to take place on Beachy Head today
Filming is taking place on Beachy Head today, according to one.network.
On the website it says filming started on Beachy Head Road at 8am and will be carried out until 6pm.
Beachy Head is a popular location when it comes to filming television programmes, movies and commercials.
Back in March an ‘new overseas lorry commercial’ was filmed on the landmark, while a ‘feature film’ was shot at Beachy Head back in November 2022.
Sussex Film Office has been contacted for more information.