Filming to take place on Beachy Head today

Filming is taking place on Beachy Head today, according to one.network.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 15th Sep 2023, 09:52 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 09:54 BST

On the website it says filming started on Beachy Head Road at 8am and will be carried out until 6pm.

Beachy Head is a popular location when it comes to filming television programmes, movies and commercials.

Back in March an ‘new overseas lorry commercial’ was filmed on the landmark, while a ‘feature film’ was shot at Beachy Head back in November 2022.

Further along the coast The Crown was filmed on Eastbourne seafront.

Sussex Film Office has been contacted for more information.

Views over the South Downs at Beachy Head Photo: Sussex World

