Police said PC Jared Gobey was the subject of a three-day misconduct hearing by an independent Legally Qualified Chair at Sussex Police Headquarters, Lewes, which concluded on Thursday, April 14.

Police said PC Gobey faced allegations of breaching standards of professional behaviour in respect of Duties and Responsibilities, and Discreditable Conduct, under the Police Conduct Regulations 2020.

The allegations, police said, were that: he gave a misleading account of an incident he attended to the Force Control Room involving a distressed man; he failed to leave the building he was in to speak to this man and this put the man at risk, put members of the public at risk and led to the unnecessary call for backup from his colleagues.

Police said the other allegation was that his inaccurate reporting of the incident created the impression that police officers and members of the public were at greater level of harm that they were.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The panel found the allegations against PC Gobey proven, and that this amounted to misconduct.

“He was given a final written warning to stay on record for two years.”

Detective Chief Inspector Jon Robeson from the Professional Standards Department said: “We expect our officers to act with the upmost integrity, and in accordance with the Code of Ethics and the Standards of Professional Behaviour.”

“The actions of the officer fell far short of these which is reflected in the findings by the panel,” he said.

He added: “The unacceptable conduct that has been heard here will not be tolerated but this poor behaviour should not overshadow the hard work of the vast majority of our officers, staff and volunteers in the force.”