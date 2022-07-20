Findon Valley Free Church: Worthing toddler group celebrates 30th birthday

It was the hottest day of the year to date and the children were excited about the party.

Leader Christine Fairs has been involved since the group started in 1992, as have Linda Connelly and Christine Worsfold.

She said: "It's not often you get a group to run for so long, let alone with the same team. It’s been a privilege to provide this ministry over all these years and to share the love of God with the children, parents and carers.

Open House Toddler Group celebrating its 30th birthday at Findon Valley Free Church

"There was a short service in church, where the children learned how important it is to talk to God. Songs were sung, including a special birthday song written for the occasion. Prayers were said and candles were lit on a magnificent birthday cake with the Open House logo on it, and Happy Birthday was sung."

The children decorated party crowns to wear during lunch and went home with a party bag, balloons and an ice pop. The grown ups were also given a commemorative gift.