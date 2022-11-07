Crews from Havant Fire Station swarmed to the scene in Emsworth Common Road last night (Sunday, November 6). Emergency personnel arrived to see a van and a motorhome ablaze.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and cleared the oil spillages on the road. Crew manager Gary Tyler, of Havant Fire Station, said: “We responded to a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Emsworth Common Road.

“We were deployed just after 11.15pm. Both vehicles were on fire. The occupants were all reported safe, they got out. One vehicle was a van and the other was a motorhome.

Firefighters rushed to Emsworth Common Road. They found a van and motorhome ablaze on arrival. Picture: Google Street View.

Advertisement Hide Ad