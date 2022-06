East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said it first received reports of the incident at 10.05am.

Six fire appliances attended the scene and the aerial ladder platform was used.

The fire broke out at Palace Court, in White Rock.

Emergency services at the scene this morning

ESFRS said police and ambulance also attended.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the occupant of the flat was already outside before firefighters arrived.

The fire started in a kitchen, ESFRS said.