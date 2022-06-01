Platinum Jubilee: Hastings - here are the events you will not want to miss over the bank holiday weekend

The traditional late May bank holiday weekend has been moved to Thursday, June 2, with an additional bank holiday on Friday, June 3 to create a four-day long weekend.

Hastings will host numerous events that anyone will be able to attend.

Here is the full list of events:

This week the country will enjoy a four-day bank holiday to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with an extensive programme of public events. Picture by Ion Castro

Thursday, June 2

- Various street parties

- 2pm - Jon the Town Crier will be reading the Proclamation, outside the Town Hall in Queens Square

- 9.45pm - East Hill beacon will be lit.

Friday, June 3

- Various street parties

Saturday, June 4

- Various street parties

- 10am to 3pm - Grand opening of The Bale House in Hastings Country Park and Jubilee celebrations

- 12noon to 7pm - Hot Rod and Roll, East Hastings Sea Angling Association and Stade open space

- 10am to 3pm, Queens Jubilee Open Day run by Surviving the Streets, at Woody Wood Walk on Wishing Tree Road North, Hollington

- 1pm to 2pm, MSL and Barefoot Opera's Sun Shall Rise Jubilee street performances, Hastings Town Centre (1pm at Robertson Street by French's Bar and 2pm at Wellington Place near Jempson's Cafe)

- 10am to 1pm, MSL and Barefoot Opera's drop-in hat and crown making workshop with Radiator Arts, 6-8 Queens Arcade, Hastings, TN34 1PA. Followed by a procession around Hastings Town Centre from 2pm.

Sunday, June 5

- Various street parties

- 12noon to 3pm - The Big (Jubilee) Lunch, Warrior Square Gardens

- 10am to 4pm - Hastings Old Town Traders Queen's Jubilee Market, Butlers Gap, George Street

- 11am to 4pm - Alexandra Park Jubilee Picnic, Art in the Park pavilion in Alexandra Park.