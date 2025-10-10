Flags ‘making some communities feel deliberately targeted and intimidated’

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne has released a statement in response to reports that the appearance of flags is making some communities feel deliberately targeted and intimidated.

In recent weeks, flags have been attached to lampposts and painted on mini roundabouts. West Sussex County Council previously welcomed the show of national pride but pointed out the issue of road safety and said the flying of flags needed to be done with care.

“We understand our residents’ pride in wanting to fly the St George or Union Jack flag but would ask they do it in a safe environment that does not put themselves or others at risk of harm,” said a spokesman at the end of August, shortly after the displays began.

“Painting on roundabouts or hanging flags from streetlights could do this and we kindly request that people refrain from doing it. Fly the flag by all means, but please do so it in a safe way.”

St George's flags have been put up across the area in recent weeks. These near Shoreham's Holmbush Centre have since been removed. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

PCC Katy Bourne has now issued a statement on the issue, pointing out that while it is not Sussex Police’s responsibility to remove flags, she does ‘expect officers to uphold the law’.

Mrs Bourne said: “Millions of people in our islands are patriotic and deeply attached to the flags of their home nations and the United Kingdom.

“In less fractious times, seeing your flag normally instils feelings of belonging and pride and I have no doubt that many of the people currently attaching flags to lamp posts and street furniture share our pride in being British.

“It is clear, however, that in some places, the appearance of flags is making some communities feel deliberately targeted and intimidated. That may or may not be the intention of those putting the flags up but it is clearly creating anxiety and potential flashpoints.

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne has called for a lowering of the temperature

“I would look to politicians and community leaders to aim to lower the temperature and not fuel further polarisation by playing into the hands of those seeking to create division and unrest.

“Local authorities have reported that their staff and contractors have been abused and threatened when removing flags from council property – mainly for safety reasons and to prevent potential breaches of the peace.

“Whilst it is not the responsibility of Sussex Police to remove flags, I do expect officers to uphold the law. The Chief Constable has also reassured me that Sussex Police will not tolerate violent, abusive behaviour or attempts to provoke confrontation.”