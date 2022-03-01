Fleet of vans set to drive from West Sussex to deliver aid to Ukraine

Generous West Sussex residents met at The Swan Inn pub in Midhurst last night (Monday, February 28) after the pub's owner appealed for volunteers to drive vital aid to refugees in Poland.

The scheme was set up amid the outbreak of war in Ukraine after Russia invaded last week.

People met at The Swan Inn last night following the appeal for humanitarian aid

Digby Furneaux, owner of pub, said: "It was absolutely amazing for an idea I came up with yesterday morning. I thought it would be a few mates but 50 people turned up last night."

Among the attendees were a number of people from up and down the country who attended via Zoom, including from Leicester and London.

As many as 30 people have now volunteered to drive a van to deliver goods and HGV lorries are being lent to the cause as well as the support of two HVG drivers.

Digby added: "I'm looking for as much as we can get from fundraising."

A specific list of sought donations is being written up by the group, which has named itself Ukraine Sunflower Aid.

One obstacle the group has faced is how to bring goods across the borders.

