Flood warnings in East Sussex as torrential rain hits the county again

Fears of further flooding in East Sussex have escalated today as the county prepares for more spells of heavy rain.

The Met Office have placed an Amber Weather warning out for much of the country from 9am this morning (November 24) until 7pm the same day, with spells of heavy rain and squally winds expected to cause transport disruption and flooding.

This latest weather forecast follows on from last week’s torrential rain, which caused major disruptions across East Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heavy showers also hit the whole of Sussex yesterday, leading to the Environment Agency issuing six flood alerts to Aldingbourne and Barnham Rifes, Climping Seafront, Langstone to Emsworth Harbour, River Adur East Branch, Upper River Wey and Western Rother.

Heavy showers also hit the whole of Sussex yesterday, leading to the Environment Agency issuing six flood alerts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weather service says spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The public should also expect delays on rail, air and ferry transport services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are also likely, with flooding of a few homes and businesses possible.