Lewes District feels the affects of flooding after high water levels at two major rivers

Residents in the Lewes District and Uckfield have been experiencing the effects of flooding, after the recent bouts of torrential rain have left two major rivers with incredibly high water levels.

The Environment Agency (EA) have said the River Ouse and the River Uck are both high and rising, with half a month's rain (50mm) falling at Barcombe and Buxted respectively on Monday and Tuesday.

Another 10mm of rain was recorded on Wednesday evening as well, as Sussex was hit by hours of heavy downpours.

Barcombe Mills Road and Anchor Lane are currently impassable, with the EA stating water could approach properties at Barcombe Mills.

Barcombe Mills Road and Anchor Lane are currently impassable and The Anchor Inn pub is expected to flood, with the EA stating water could approach properties at Barcombe Mills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Agency has advised drivers to avoid routes vulnerable flooding, including Barcombe Mills Road, as these roads will be impassable.

Those living in Barcombe have been advised to install flood protection products by the EA – if they have them.

Elsewhere in the district, two ferry services from Newhaven to Dieppe were cancelled due to the bad weather, with wind speeds of between 44mph and 63mph meaning the 11pm and 5:30am service were abandoned by DFDS Seaways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those living in Barcombe have been advised to install flood protection products by the EA – if they have them.

In Buxted, flooding has affected fields, rural roads, gardens and riverside properties through the village, near the White Hart pub and areas around Hempstead Mill on Hempstead Lane, Uckfield.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rain has cleared since 4am this morning (November 17) and Thursday and Friday are expected to be mostly dry. The EA have predicted that river levels will begin to fall by 5pm today.