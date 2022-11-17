Edit Account-Sign Out
Lewes District feels the affects of flooding after high water levels at two major rivers

Residents in the Lewes District and Uckfield have been experiencing the effects of flooding, after the recent bouts of torrential rain have left two major rivers with incredibly high water levels.

By Frankie Elliott
19 minutes ago
Updated 17th Nov 2022, 10:17am

The Environment Agency (EA) have said the River Ouse and the River Uck are both high and rising, with half a month's rain (50mm) falling at Barcombe and Buxted respectively on Monday and Tuesday.

Another 10mm of rain was recorded on Wednesday evening as well, as Sussex was hit by hours of heavy downpours.

Barcombe Mills Road and Anchor Lane are currently impassable, with the EA stating water could approach properties at Barcombe Mills.

The Agency has advised drivers to avoid routes vulnerable flooding, including Barcombe Mills Road, as these roads will be impassable.

Those living in Barcombe have been advised to install flood protection products by the EA – if they have them.

Train services between Haywards Heath and Lewes are experiencing disruption this morning (Thursday, November 17) due to flooding.

Elsewhere in the district, two ferry services from Newhaven to Dieppe were cancelled due to the bad weather, with wind speeds of between 44mph and 63mph meaning the 11pm and 5:30am service were abandoned by DFDS Seaways.

In Buxted, flooding has affected fields, rural roads, gardens and riverside properties through the village, near the White Hart pub and areas around Hempstead Mill on Hempstead Lane, Uckfield.

Rain has cleared since 4am this morning (November 17) and Thursday and Friday are expected to be mostly dry. The EA have predicted that river levels will begin to fall by 5pm today.

However, both river’s levels are similar to the peaks of last week and will remain higher then normal until Friday.

