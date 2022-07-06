Flower festival returns to Clapham Church after more than 30 years

Clapham Church has held its first summer flower festival for more than 30 years, organised by the Friends of Clapham and Patching Churches.

More than 300 people visited St Mary the Virgin Church over the weekend to see more than 20 festival entries on show.

Church warden Maggie Somerset, who led the team of organisers with Sian Fletcher, said: "My mother, now well into her 90s, recounted what fun it used to be holding a flower festival in Clapham. I thought ‘Why Not? Let’s do it again!’.

Julie O’Fee, a local resident, admiring an exhibit

"With the help of many volunteers, the amazing display came together to be a great success."

The festival on July 2 and 3 ended with a Songs of Praise service. The money raised will go towards church upkeep.

Church warden Maggie Somerset with the Rev Colin Cox
