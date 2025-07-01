Animal rescue charities in Sussex have warned motorists to look out for 'drunk’ seagulls.

Each summer, millions of flying ants emerge from their colonies and take flight to find a mate.

While the natural phenomenon has been dubbed ‘Flying Ant Day’, the event actually happens over a period of several weeks.

For wildlife charities, this marks a season of increased seagull road casualties.

During flying ant season, seagulls enjoy feasting on the insects and can even consume hundreds in one sitting, according to Sompting Wildlife Rescue.

However, the insects contain formic acid which is toxic to seagulls when consumed in large amounts.

A spokesperson for Sompting Wildlife Rescue said: "In small amounts, it’s harmless, but when gulls gobble down a feast of ants, it can cause them to appear disoriented or ‘drunk’, stumbling around and struggling to fly properly.

“This sadly makes them much more vulnerable near roads, as they may not move quickly enough to avoid traffic.

"If you see a gull behaving strangely by the roadside, please slow down and give them space — they might just need a little time to recover.”

Last year, East Sussex WRAS said it had been ‘inundated’ with road casualty gulls during flying ant season.

In a warning to motorists, the charity said: “Please by cautious.”

Charities say residents who are concerned about ‘drunk’ seagulls can help by providing water for them to drink. Otherwise, the gulls should recover naturally with time.