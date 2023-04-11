Edit Account-Sign Out
Food hygiene ratings in Crawley: How 6 eateries in and around the town fared in March

Food hygiene ratings are one way to choose somewhere to eat in the area, which has many bars, pubs and cafes to explore.

By Ellis Peters
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:08 BST

In March, a total number of six eateries were rated and all of the businesses in Crawley scored five-out-of-five for food hygiene.

Here’s a look at the businesses that were rated:

The Archive, Crawley Down Garage Snow Hill Crawley Down was graded five-out-of-five by the Food Standards Agency after assessment on March 16

1. The Archive

The Archive, Crawley Down Garage Snow Hill Crawley Down was graded five-out-of-five by the Food Standards Agency after assessment on March 16 Photo: Accredited

Europa Gatwick Hotel, Europa Hotel Gatwick Balcombe Road Maidenbower,RH10 7ZR was graded five-out-of-five by the Food Standards Agency after assessment on March 28

2. Europa Gatwick Hotel

Europa Gatwick Hotel, Europa Hotel Gatwick Balcombe Road Maidenbower,RH10 7ZR was graded five-out-of-five by the Food Standards Agency after assessment on March 28 Photo: Accredited

China Garden,1 Maidenbower Square Maidenbower, RH10 7QHR was graded five-out-of-five by the Food Standards Agency after assessment on March 9

3. China Garden

China Garden,1 Maidenbower Square Maidenbower, RH10 7QHR was graded five-out-of-five by the Food Standards Agency after assessment on March 9 Photo: Accredited

China Garden,9 The Parade Northgate, RH10 8DT was graded five-out-of-five by the Food Standards Agency after assessment on March 20

4. China Garden

China Garden,9 The Parade Northgate, RH10 8DT was graded five-out-of-five by the Food Standards Agency after assessment on March 20 Photo: Accredited

