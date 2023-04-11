Food hygiene ratings in Crawley: How 6 eateries in and around the town fared in March
Food hygiene ratings are one way to choose somewhere to eat in the area, which has many bars, pubs and cafes to explore.
By Ellis Peters
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:08 BST
In March, a total number of six eateries were rated and all of the businesses in Crawley scored five-out-of-five for food hygiene.
Here’s a look at the businesses that were rated:
