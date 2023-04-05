Edit Account-Sign Out
Food hygiene ratings in Hastings: How 6 eateries in and around the town fared in March

Food hygiene ratings are one way to choose somewhere to eat in the area, which has many bars, pubs and cafes to explore.

By Ellis Peters
Published 5th Apr 2023, 15:35 BST

In March, a total number of 6 eateries were rated and most of the businesses scored five-out-of-five for food hygiene.

Here’s a look at the Hastings businesses that were rated in March:

Las Tapas @ Rock-a-Nore, The Ice House Restaurant Rock-a-Nore Road, TN34 3DW was graded five-out-of-five by the Food Standards Agency after assessment on March 22

1. Las Tapas @ Rock-a-Nore

MONELLI'S Sourdough Pizza, Unit 1 and part Unit 2 43A George Street, was graded five-out-of-five by the Food Standards Agency after assessment on March 14

2. MONELLI'S Sourdough Pizza

Scoffers, Restaurant And Premises 8 Claremont, TN34 1HA, was graded five-out-of-five by the Food Standards Agency after assessment on March 06

3. Scoffers

The Good Place, Shop and Premises 53 Havelock Road,TN34 1BE, was graded five-out-of-five by the Food Standards Agency after assessment on March 06

4. The Good Place

