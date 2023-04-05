Food hygiene ratings in Hastings: How 6 eateries in and around the town fared in March
Food hygiene ratings are one way to choose somewhere to eat in the area, which has many bars, pubs and cafes to explore.
By Ellis Peters
Published 5th Apr 2023, 15:35 BST
In March, a total number of 6 eateries were rated and most of the businesses scored five-out-of-five for food hygiene.
See more: Food hygiene ratings in Worthing: How 11 eateries in and around the town fared in March, Hastings town centre flooding: Report into causes of 'disaster' expected 'within weeks', In photos: this is the most expensive house for sale in Hastings today, according to Zoopla
Here’s a look at the Hastings businesses that were rated in March:
Page 1 of 2