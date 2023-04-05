Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK
1 hour ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
5 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
6 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
6 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
6 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’

Food hygiene ratings in Worthing: How 11 eateries in and around the town fared in March

Food hygiene ratings are one way to choose somewhere to eat in the area, which has many bars, pubs and cafes to explore.

By Ellis Peters
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST

In March, a total number of 11 eateries were rated and all the businesses scored five-out-of-five for food hygiene.

See more: Pizza restaurant looks set to replace Kenny Tutt’s Bayside Social on Worthing seafront, National Walking Day: Celebrate National Walking Day with a West Sussex walk using photos and video to guide you, Worthing phone boxes are being replaced by futuristic ‘street hubs’: Everything you need to know

Here’s a look at the 11 businesses that achieved the five-star rating:

Fortune Inn, 344 Goring Road, BN12 4PD was graded five-out-of-five by the Food Standards Agency after assessment on March 02

1. Fortune Inn

Fortune Inn, 344 Goring Road, BN12 4PD was graded five-out-of-five by the Food Standards Agency after assessment on March 02 Photo: Accredited

Happy Valley, Restaurant 122 South Street BN14 7NB was graded five-out-of-five by the Food Standards Agency after assessment on March 22

2. Happy Valley

Happy Valley, Restaurant 122 South Street BN14 7NB was graded five-out-of-five by the Food Standards Agency after assessment on March 22 Photo: Accredited

Costa, Worthing Hospital, Lyndhurst Road, BN11 2DH was graded five-out-of-five by the Food Standards Agency after assessment on March 02

3. Costa

Costa, Worthing Hospital, Lyndhurst Road, BN11 2DH was graded five-out-of-five by the Food Standards Agency after assessment on March 02 Photo: Accredited

Former 195 Heene Road, BN11 4NN was graded five-out-of-five by the Food Standards Agency after assessment on March 15

4. +39 Pizza on the Road

Former 195 Heene Road, BN11 4NN was graded five-out-of-five by the Food Standards Agency after assessment on March 15 Photo: Accredited

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Food hygiene ratings