Forest School in Horsham raises £6k for Ukraine

Forest School students took to the school field to walk a combined 1,341 miles – the distance from the school to the Motherland Monument in Kyiv.

Assistant headteacher and organiser of the event Andrea Conroy, said: “Following a very successful whole school walk raising money for Macmillan Cancer a few years ago we decided that walking the distance from The Forest School to Ukraine would demonstrate our unified recognition and support for the people of Ukraine. I put the event together but with the support of the staff team, and the enthusiasm of our staff and student family ensured that this was a success.”

Throughout the day, all the students went out onto the field to walk one or two miles each, contributing to the total mileage.

Forest School students raise almost £6,500 as they walk the distance Kyiv

The day began with year 8 students, then year 10, followed by year nine and then year seven.

Year 11 students walked throughout the final hour of the school day.

Current year six students, who will be joining the school in September as year seven, were invited to join virutally as they were invited to walk their mile with families, record their mile and send a walking selfie.

Mr Straw, headteacher at The Forest School, said: “We are delighted with the total raised and could not be more proud of how the Forest Family came together to support such an important cause.”

