Former House of Fraser building in Chichester under offer, according to estate agents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former House of Fraser building, on West Street Chichester, is under offer, according to estate agents at Savills.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 70,000 sq. ft site has been empty since 2019, when Sussex World reported that there were plans to repurpose the listed building. It had previously been home to a House of Fraser department store, which itself came after an Army and Navy department store. The shop closed, despite its popularity, when House of Fraser was acquired by Sports Direct, which decided to close the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This isn’t the first time the city centre building has been under offer – Sussex world reported on an offer in January last year – and each time the price has been retained for those making a bid.

Chichester residents have debated the future of the site – which stretches across three trading floors – since it closed, with some calling for fashion retailer Primark to take over.

The former House of Fraser site, in Chichester.

In 2020, the property was seemingly sold to Interceptor Opportunities Ltd, and it was suggested residents could soon see retailers filling spaces on the ground floor, but the plans never materialised and the site remains empty.