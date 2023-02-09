Love Island: Fan favourite faces shock dumping as Brighton contestant continues to “stir the pot”

Love Island fans are preparing to say goodbye to another contestant, after a recoupling was teased for Wednesday night’s episode.

Viewers fear Tanyel Revan will be the one booted off the show.

At the end of Tuesday’s show, the islanders received a text telling them there would be a recoupling tonight, putting one girl in danger of being eliminated.

Viewers fear Tanyel Revan will be the one booted off the show and will be blaming Olivia Hawkins and Shaq Muhammad if the 24-year-old does leave.

Tanyel is currently is friendship couple with Ron Hall, but has been getting to know new boy Jordan Odofin romantically in the last few days.

Olivia and Shaq questioned Tanyel’s intentions, both believing that she did like him as much as vice versa, before agreeing that she would drop Jordan ‘like a stone’ if another guy was to come into the villa tomorrow.

Later in the episode, Shaq expressed his concerns to Jordan about Tanyel, with fans fearing this could jeopardise her place in the villa.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “I find it convenient that Olivia appears to be wanting to drive a wedge between Jordan and Tanyel just before the next recoupling where the boys choose. Does she think she'll put Jordan off Tanyel and then Tanyel will get dumped?”

Another tweeted: “I’m just still thinking, Shaq what was the reason??? And with Olivia? Come on. I hope Tanya’s head turns like a beyblade.”

A third added: “I will not tolerate Tanyel slander, I expected it from Oliv-ick but not you Shaq.”

While another fan said: “Because of Shaq and Olivia butting their nose into business that doesn’t concern them Tanyel is going home.”

Viewers have already felt that Tanyel was being ‘pilled on’ by the Love Island girls in his season, claiming her feelings and relationship with Spencer Wilks were ignored by the rest of the islanders.

The girls dumped Spencer from the show along with Aaron Waters in Friday night’s (February 3) episode, after being left in the bottom three from a public vote with Kai Fagan.

Kai’s growing relationship with Olivia meant the girls decided to keep the semi-pro rugby league player in the villa, leaving Spencer to be sent home with Aaron, despite getting close to Tanyel in the days leading up to the elimination.

Olivia had also taken umbrage with a joke Tanyel made following Spencer’s elimination, in which she asked for more boys to be sent into the villa for her.

Olivia, who is now coupled up with Kai, was critical of the hair stylist’s comments, telling the other girls it showed she did not care for Spencer.

Later in the same show, having found out with Olivia said, Tanyel told the 27-year-old she felt "picked at" and didn't like that the comments were made about her behind her back.

Commenting on these events, one fan wrote: “Olivia is such an instigator argh.”

While another said: “Olivia said to Sammie that she doesn’t like people talking behind others backs but then she proceeds to talk to Shak about Tanyel behind her back.”