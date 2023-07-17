People in Horsham are being urged to get out and enjoy the district’s green spaces as part of a national ‘Love Parks Week.’

This year the parks week is being celebrated from July 29 to August 6 and Horsham District Council is supporting the national Keep Britain Tidy-sponsored campaign by offering a programme of free activities at several of its most popular green spaces.

The aim of the initiative is to inspire people to get outdoors, enjoy the benefits of reconnecting with nature and appreciate the beauty of local parks.

People in Horsham can take part in a wide range of free activities designed to appeal to all ages and interests.

Horsham Human Nature Garden. Photo contributed

On Saturday July 29 the Horsham Chamber Choir will perform folk music from the British Isles at the Carfax bandstand.

On Sunday July 30, Monday July 31, Tuesday August 1 and Thursday August 3 there will be performances of Woodland Tales by touring theatre group The Fabularium in Horsham Park’s Nature Garden, Steyning’s Fletchers Croft, Bennetts Field in Horsham and Leechpool Woods in Horsham.

The Horsham Park Podium will also host a concert by Slinfold Concert Band on Sunday 30 July.

Horsham Park, Fletchers Croft and Southwater Country Park will play host to The Girl Who Gardens on selected days in July and August with a chance to make some floral art designs.

A chance to get messy in the fresh air with Paintbox making plaster models of wildlife will be available at Fletchers Croft in Steyning and Bennetts Field in Horsham.

Leechpool Woods in north Horsham welcomes Wonderbugs Forest School, inviting families and groups to take part in making woodland creations, there will also be sessions of Wild and Well Yoga, encouraging people to slow down and absorb the peaceful surroundings.

Meanwhile, Horsham Museum offers free refreshments and live entertainment in the museum’s courtyard garden with Spanish guitarist Glenn Palmer from 6pm on Friday August 4.

There will also be children’s fun sessions including puppetry and magic at the Horsham Park Podium throughout Love Parks Week.