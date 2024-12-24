Free Christmas concerts at Eastbourne Bandstand - all you need to know

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s all you need to know about the concerts taking place at Eastbourne Bandstand throughout the festive season.

The free, annual concerts date back to 1935 and are a long-standing tradition in the town.

Performances will take place on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

On Christmas Day, Eastbourne Silver Band will bring a mix of traditional carols and festive classics from 10.30am to 12pm.

Eastbourne Bandstand at Christmas. Photo: Graham Huntley

On Boxing Day, the Criminal Records will bring festive party hits from 11am to 12.30pm. The band will return on New Year’s Day from 11am to 12.30pm, this time joined by singer Joel White, for more party hits and celebrations – including the annual Bandstand conga.

All concerts are free with standing room-only and no ticket required, although you can make donations online to support running costs.

Bars on both levels will be open with hot drinks, mulled wine and more.

On-street parking charges don’t apply on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, according to VisitEastbourne.