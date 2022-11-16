Idol Rich Puppet Theatre Rotto has teamed up with Strandliners and local artist Peter Quinnell to put on the activities. The first takes place on the beach on Saturday November 19, from 12.30pm – 2.30pm, gathering flotsam to make a shoreline sculpture. Meet outside Costa/Greggs, at Bulverhythe, Bexhill Road, St Leonards, at noon. children should be accompanied by an adult. Gloves will be provided. Bring sandwiches.
Peter has created a standing figure which children can dress in found objects.
The second is on Saturday November 26, 12.30pm – 2.30pm, designing and making things in the Sea Room of the White Rock Hotel. Followed by a photo-call on the beach.
Contact [email protected] for more information or call 01424 203944.