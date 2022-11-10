View amazing illuminations at Battle Abbey

The iconic English Heritage site, founded by William the Conqueror, will be beautifully lit as will the battlefield itself, where King Harold fell, and history was made.

Mallory McDonald, from English Heritage, said: “For four nights only, from November 17 – 20, discover the site of the Battle of Hastings after sunset and experience it transformed with illuminations.

"Follow the trail and take in atmospheric installations, real life encampments and immersive soundscapes. Gaze up at the stunning vistas of light against ancient architecture and be transported back across the ages. And of course, it wouldn't be Battle Abbey without illuminating the battlefield. See the story of 1066 brought to life before your very eyes within the abbey ruins, all aglow.

"Enjoy a warming treat, with delicious soups, pulled pork buns and Battle’s very own hot chocolate station, there will be hot mead and mulled cider for the adults. For those with a sweet tooth, enjoy toasting marshmallows on an open fire or traditional Saxon and Norman cakes on offer as well. Visit the Battle Abbey gift shop for some late-night shopping and nab some early Christmas treats.”

Head of Historic Properties Diana Evans said: “The abbey will be resplendent in light, sounds, performance and poetry all telling the story of the momentous battle.”

Tickets are now on sale with timeslots at 6pm and 7pm. Pre-booking is required at https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/.

