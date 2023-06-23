St Leonards Festival returns to Warrior Square Gardens on Saturday 1 July with a diverse and community- spirited day of free performance and fun for everyone.

The festival kicks off in the gardens at 1pm with a raucous drumming circle followed by an array of local artists performing on the main stage. This years’ carnival theme is ‘People of the Coast’, and members of the public are invited to come join the parade, which will line up at Hastings Pier from 1.30pm. At 2pm the parade will make its way along the promenade towards the gardens to be met by local choirs who will burst into song upon its arrival.

During the day, there are world-class performances including The Dream Engine's Loveart, a captivating aerial show, Glass House Dance’s Time machine Disco and Zong Zing All Stars' rhythmic soukous music. Festival favourites UK Africa Acrobats return as well as local performers Dolly Delicious and Xena Flame. Storytellers Xanthe Gresham and Richard Storyboard will no doubt delight younger audience members. There be a community zone with freshly cooked food, ice cream, football, and community stalls.

As the night draws in, there will be an opportunity to see two illuminated performances of Loveart, the Time Machine Disco as well as angle-grinding and fire poi performances. The evening programme will commence at 8.15pm.

St Leonards Festival

Event producers, 18 Hours say: “We are so excited to bring back the festival, a real uplifting day of celebration and entertainment. Do come along, bring a picnic, water, sunscreen and prepare for a family friendly day of fun.”

There will also be a street market in nearby Kings Road on the same day.

For more information, visit www.stleonardsfestival.org.

St Leonards Festival by David Pickens

