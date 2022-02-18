Every day from Monday to Friday (February 21-25), there will be family fun suitable for all ages on offer – from making mosaics, to spinning yarn, to learning about Roman food and feasting.

Visitors on Thursday (February 24) will also have the opportunity to go behind the scenes and see curatorial work taking place in the Collections Discovery Centre.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fishbourne Roman Palace is the country's largest Roman home

Melanie Marsh, property manager at Fishbourne Roman Palace, said: “Our half-term activities will transport visitors back in time through the last 2,000 years to arrive in the Roman era, when Fishbourne was an important trading post for the Roman Empire.

“Back then, the palace was a thriving and opulent place, full of people, animals and activity. Today, there is something for everyone to discover here.

“There are mosaics to marvel at, with intricate details to try and spot.

“In our museum, visitors will find a diverse collection of treasures that have been unearthed here, with fascinating artefacts that help us to piece together the history of this incredible site and uncover its mysteries.

Fishbourne Roman Palace is the country's largest Roman home

“As well as getting involved with some fun crafts and discovering the mosaics and collections, when the weather is nice our fantastic recreated Roman gardens are great for a stroll!”

<<< ALSO IN THE NEWS: Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to be marked at Peworth Park with planting of scarlet oak trees >>>

Fishbourne Roman Palace is the country’s largest Roman home and dates back to 75 AD, the early years of the Roman Empire’s conquest of Britain.

It is home to a collection of elaborate mosaics, as well as Roman baths, and gives visitors an idea of what family life might have been like 2,000 years ago.

Fishbourne Roman Palace is the country's largest Roman home

Ticket prices start at £12 for an adult, £6 for a child and £11.50 for senior concessions. Family tickets are available at £20 for one adult and up to three children, or £35 for two adults and up to four children.

Members of the Sussex Archaeological Society can visit Fishbourne Roman Palace and the other Sussex Past heritage sites and museums free of charge – membership starts at £20 for a student, £40 for standard membership, £58 for joint membership and £70 for a family.

There is free parking and food available to purchase on site.

For more information, or to book tickets, visit sussexpast.co.uk.