Free live music festival coming to Chichester

ChiCycle, a community group which promotes safe, confident, convenient, walking and cycling around Chichester are staging a pop-up free live music event at the Whyke Amphitheatre on Sunday June 12

Performances will start at 2pm, with musicians Savannah Hack, Get Catweasel, Jess Oyo and Rocco.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group has recommend anyone planning to attend should bring a picnic and blanket to enjoy the show in ‘maximum comfort’.

Image by Hilary Clark from Pixabay

Whyke Amphitheatre is a family friendly public green space, located just to the south of The Hornet and immediately to the west of the Cattle Market.

More details of the location can be found on our ChiCycle website http://chicycle.co.uk/

This will be the first in a series of summer music events staged by ChiCycle which has also announced music events in Oakland’s Park on Sunday July 17 and in Florence Park on Sunday August 7.

A spokesman for ChiCycle said: “We believe increasing the modal share of sustainable transport will substantially improve issues of congestion, pollution, road safety and social inclusion.

“All our stage equipment will arrive and leave the event on cargo-bikes and the live performances will be powered by e-bike technology.