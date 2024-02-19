Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group of worried residents will be attending an event in Rudgwick on Saturday (February 24) over traffic calming measures being considered by the local parish council.

Horse riders and cyclists are calling for safety improvements to the A281 at a point where the busy road splits the Downs Link path in two at Rudgwick.Tragically, a young man on a charity bike ride died in a crash with a lorry there in July 2020.

Alana Hawkins is one of many residents calling for action. She said that, soon after the tragedy, a horse was stung by a bee while waiting to cross the road. “It moved suddenly onto the road and was hit by a car. How many more incidents before someone else is injured?”

The A281 at Rudgwick splits the Downs Link in two and was the scene of a crash in which a young cyclist died

She said she and many friends would be attending Saturday’s traffic calming event “in regard to the horse riders who, with cyclists and walkers, are impacted by the amount of traffic through Bucks Green at the point where the Downs Link crosses the A281.

“Changes need to be made to allow safe passage across the road for all users. At the moment there is a 40 mph speed limit which few observe, and no warning of crossing traffic.”

She said the Downs Link “is an extremely well used path, one only has to be on it, especially at the weekend and evenings to see how many people use it for running, cycling, and exercising their dogs. It is therefore very important to make a safe route across the A281.”Residents are also concerned about a bridle way crossing the A29 at Slinfold which also has access to the Downs Link. “This crossing does not have any signage whatsoever and the traffic travels at an even greater speed than in Bucks Green,” said Alana.

Meanwhile, Rudgwick Parish Council is to consult with the community about the possibility of bringing in 20mph speed limits in the village at the drop-in event being held at the village hall on Saturday (February 24) from 1pm to 3pm.