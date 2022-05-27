Fresh look for Hailsham's new town crier ahead of jubilee celebrations

The town crier will be delivering his proclamations at the town's Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations (June 2-5). The uniform was delivered to the town council offices yesterday (Wednesday, May 26).

Terry Tozer, who was appointed town crier in March following the retirement of Geoff Rowe after 12 years in the role, looks forward to assisting the town council and its partners to promote community events and welcome guests to the town.

The bespoke uniform is made from doeskin wool, provided by the same wool mill which supplies the Coldstream Guards with the material for their uniforms.

Hailsham town crier Terry Tozer and Bognor Regis town crier Jane Smith

Jane Smith, uniform-maker and Bognor Regis town crier, said, "It's always a pleasure to make liveries - and this one didn't disappoint. The doeskin was a fabulous fabric to work with that always looks stunning.

"I'm looking forward to welcoming Terry into the world of town crying."

Terry said, "Oyez! I am really very proud and honoured to have been chosen to represent Hailsham in carrying on the ancient and very British tradition of town crier and hope to do my very best to serve my community well in all its activities and celebrations. Jumping right in at the deep end next week with the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee festivities. God Save the Queen!"

Town clerk John Harrison said, "There are currently over 200 town criers in the UK representing towns and cities, communicating in the oldest method available, by word of mouth. I am pleased that Hailsham is one of these and is able to enhance the image of our market town by having a town crier.

"Terry was the ideal candidate for the role and although former crier Geoff Rowe left big shoes to fill metaphorically, Terry will be carrying out his new role in a brand-new livery of his own thanks to the support of the town council - and of course the livery-maker, who has given expert guidance from the outset on what goes where and what is traditional when agreeing the overall design of the uniform."

If you are interested in hiring the town crier to promote your event, please send an email to [email protected]