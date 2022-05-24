Hailsham summer event to return after two years of disruption

This year’s Hailsham Summer Market will take place in Vicarage Field on July 23. A road closure will be placed along High Street for the day.

The event will include a range of stalls selling locally sourced food and gifts, as well as live music.

One of the highlights of the event will be a specialist French Market, courtesy of France At Home. The French traders mostly come from Normandy and cross the Channel every week to offer a wide range of high-quality products such as local and regional cheeses, freshly baked bread, patisserie products, olives and dried fruits, as well as jewellery and accessories.

Hailsham Summer Market (photo from Hailsham Town Council)

Town Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook said, "Our Summer Market events attract traders and visitors from across the region and is an annual highlight for Hailsham town centre, despite having not taken place since 2019 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and associated restrictions."

Mickey Caira, deputy town clerk and business enterprise manager, said, "Whilst there are further arrangements to be made, we are confident that the Summer Market organised by the town council will be well received by the public and offer fun for residents and visitors alike.

"Our main aim is to work with partner organisations to establish community led festivities - not only during the summer but throughout the year - all of which benefit the residents of Hailsham, whilst supporting local traders and increasing the footfall in the town on event days."

To book a stall please contact the town council on 01323 841702 or email [email protected]