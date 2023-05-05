Edit Account-Sign Out
Fresh plans to demolish South Downs kennels to make way for new care home

Fresh proposals are being put forward to demolish a South Downs cattery and kennels to build a new 60-bed care home along with eight bungalows.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 5th May 2023, 13:40 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 13:41 BST

Highwood Homes and Barchester Healthcare want to build the care home on the site of Old Clayton Boarding Kennels in Storrington Road, Washington.

A previous application for a similar scheme was turned down by Horsham District Council but now planning permission is being sought following changes in design of the care home and bungalows, aimed at housing people aged over 55.

In a statement to the council, architects Harris Irwin say that the existing kennels and cattery business “became unviable during the onset of the Covid pandemic and is sadly planning to close.

How the new care home could lookHow the new care home could look
"The closure is an opportunity to remove an existing source of noise from dogs barking and to improve amenity for nearby residents.”

They added: “Careful consideration has been taken in the sighting of the proposed 60 bed care home and age restricted bungalows to minimise any impact to the adjoining South Downs National Park and neighbouring listed building.”

And, they maintain there would be “social benefits from the proposed development through the provision of elderly residential care allowing families to remain in close proximity to one another whilst also freeing up housing within the local area.”

The proposed design of the retirement bungalowsThe proposed design of the retirement bungalows
The care home and the bungalows have been redesigned to provide an ‘agricultural look’ in keeping with the rural area.

The care home itself is designed to include lounge and dining areas, along with a bistro, cinema and hairdressing salon.

