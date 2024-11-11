Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fresh plans are being outlined to build houses on farmland in a West Sussex village – the fourth such development proposed over the past month.

The latest scheme is spearheaded by Croudace Homes who want to build 101 houses on agricultural land off Bines Road in Partridge Green.

Over the past few weeks other applications for planning permission have been lodged with Horsham District Council – one for 79 houses off Marringdean Road in Billingshurst and one for 29 new homes on land off Furners Lane in Henfield.

Developers are also currently seeking public feedback on proposals for 170 houses on fields off Charlwood Drive in Henfield.

The latest proposals by Croudace for 101 houses in Partridge Green also involve the creation of a new access road, public open space, a new cycle path, allotments and associated landscaping on a 15.5 acre site opposite the village’s Star Road Industrial estate.

The developers held a public consultation over their proposals earlier this year. Agents Strutt & Parker, in a statement to Horsham District Council, said: “Comments received during the consultation raised concerns regarding the development of farmland, the impact on the local road network, and the ability of Partridge Green’s infrastructure to accommodate more homes.

"However, some feedback was also positive including recognition that there is need for more housing for local families, and there was support for the importance placed on environmental and sustainability measures in the development.”

They say that 45 per cent of the 101 houses would be ‘affordable’ if planning permission is granted. The ‘affordable’ homes would include six one-bedroom flats; 18 two-bedroom houses; 18 three-bed houses and four four-bed homes.

The market housing would include two one-bedroom flats, 11 two-bedroom houses, 25 three-bed homes; 15 four-bed homes and two five-bedroom houses. The developers say that 43 per cent of the overall site would be public open space.

They also maintain: “Horsham District Council has a significant five-year housing land supply deficit which will continue to get worse unless appropriate, sustainable development is granted consent.”

And, they add: “The number of households on the council’s housing waiting list has risen by 56 per cent (2014-2024) across the district to 754 households.”